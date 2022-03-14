A financial analyst with over 25 years of experience in the federal government has joined an increasingly packed race for the District 3 Charles County Board of Education race.
Waldorf native Richard Wallace, 53, on March 7 joined the race for one of two District 3 seats on the Charles school board.
Wallace, who previously ran for a board of education seat in 2014, said conversations from parents led him to run again.
“It’s a passion of mine to ensure that kids have equal opportunities so that they’re ready for college or the career field,” Wallace said.
Wallace told Southern Maryland News that a community led vision was important to help students fight back from learning losses brought on by COVID-19.
That community-led mentality was also important to Wallace for solving the rise in violent incidents in schools that was potentially linked to the pandemic.
“It’s going to take a collaborative effort. It's not a cookie-cutter approach," he said. "It’s going to take a village."
Wallace said he would reach out to parents and community leaders to assist on addressing the challenge, saying it will take a “full-throttle collective effort” from the schools and community.
Wallace was also fully supportive of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the sprawling education reform bill that takes effect starting next school year.
If elected, Wallace said he would be an advocate of expanding career and technical training in the county by partnering with local businesses as well as the College of Southern Maryland.
“It’s gonna take a village, not just the school board. For kids to be successful I believe kids need three pillars in their lives. They need parents, the community and the schools,” Wallace said.
Wallace joins Nicole Kreamer, a healthcare administrator, Dottery Butler-Washington, program manager at the pentagon, and Deron E. Tross, senior regional director, in an all-Waldorf race on this June’s ballot for the District 3 seats.