A 42-year-old pastor from Waldorf is focusing on closing the achievement gap in his first run for a seat on the Charles County school board.
Chino Walters, 42, of Waldorf announced his candidacy for the lone at-large seat on Feb. 16.
Walters told Southern Maryland News that he joined the race after seeing challenges the county was facing, mainly with the “widening” achievement gap in the school system.
“I thought this was the right time to get involved and not just be on the sidelines speaking [about] the issues but put myself in a position to promote the change that we need,” he said.
Walters would advocate for examining what tools the school system has in house, including funding from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to promote “evidence-based solutions.”
Those solutions could include activities outside the school system, using summer school programs and expanding prekindergarten programs, Walters added.
Walters would also work to create a clear line of communication between the community, administrators and law enforcement to deal with behavioral issues in the county.
“School safety is a collaborative effort that we all must put our hands together for,” Walters added.
Walters also stressed that the school district should ensure the appropriate health care officials were hired to deal with the mental health situation that has grown among students in Charles and elsewhere.
Other programs of his platform include focusing on teacher recruitment and retention and championing school transportation by ensuring that bus drivers and attendants were paid a livable wage.
Walters said residents should vote for him because he has experience as a past educator and mentor to make the right decisions on the board.
Walters will run against Shawna Mayon Marks and Andre Kinney, both of La Plata, for the lone at-large seat in the July 19 Primary election.
The Charles County Board of Education will seat two members from each district and one at-large bid after changes to the board structure were made in last year’s Maryland General Assembly session.