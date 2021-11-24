The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for an alleged assault that took place in La Plata.
In a press release dated Nov. 23, deputies put out a notice for Ezra Charles Calloway Jr., 41, of Suitland for attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, both felonies.
Calloway was implicated in an alleged assault that took place in the morning of Nov. 21 in the 9500 block of Crain Highway.
When dputies arrived, they allegedly found an unidentified suspect with severe injuries from an attack. The victim was rushed to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
According to the release, Calloway is accused of walking into the building and assaulting the victim by punching them several times. Calloway allegedly said he was going to kill the victim during the assault, and later fled the scene in a vehicle.
Residents are asked to look out for a silver-colored Dodge Journey with Maryland license plate 3EV6828, with an Air Force sticker on the left side of the plate.
According to the release, Calloway is 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs about 240 pounds.
Residents are advised not to approach Calloway if spotted, as he has been known to carry a firearm, and call 911 instead. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Smith of the Charles sheriff’s office at 301-932-2222.
Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit information online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.