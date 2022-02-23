A community health educator and a part-time adjunct faculty member is the first member in the race for one of two District 4 Charles school board seats in this year's election.
Linda Warren, 42, of White Plains joined the race on Feb. 4 in her first run for local office.
A self-described lifelong learner, Warren said she decided to run for the board position out of a love of education.
“Education is all about innovation and I am an innovator and mission driven,” she said.
Warren said being in a leadership position would help her fulfill the mission of providing quality education for students, build character that prepares students for leadership and equip them for life.
If elected, Warren would listen to the needs of teachers, administrators, parents and students to address the challenges of learning loss brought on by the pandemic.
Taking time to listen to those needs would allow the school board to be strategic in implementing changes to address the learning gap, Warren said.
Warren would also like to create an environment where students can be heard and have a sense of belonging to help combat the rising cases of violence in county schools brought on by the pandemic, especially for students in higher grades.
“Teens want to feel a sense of belonging acceptance, so that is very, very important,” Warren said.
Warren said voters should support her because she will help support the mission of educating the youth in Charles County.
“I have witnessed first hand the support gaps, equity issues and resource needs faced by both the professional staff and the young people I have served in the past,” she said.
Two members from each district and one at-large member will form the new-look school board after this year's elections.
Andre R. Griggs Jr., also of White Plains, signed up on Feb. 11 as the only other District 4 candidate so far. The filing deadline for this year's elections is March 22.