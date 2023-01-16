A Washington, D.C., man and several unnamed juveniles were among those arrested in connection with multiple alleged car thefts in Charles, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyrell Rashad White, 18, was charged with seven felonies for three counts for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and one count of felony theft $25,000 to under $100,000.
White was also charged with three misdemeanors for unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
At around 4:12 a.m. on Jan. 8, officers with the Charles sheriff’s office responded to the 7400 block of Shirley Boulevard for reports of a stolen vehicle.
Charging documents state that when officers arrived, they witnessed five vehicles leaving the area in a group and attempted to stop the vehicles.
All five vehicles allegedly fled officers and a pursuit was initiated on the group.
At some point, a 2016 Kia Optima with a value of $10,000 became disabled and the juvenile behind the wheel was taken into custody.
Charging documents state that the Optima was reported stolen out of Prince George’s County.
Police say they were also able to recover a 1997 Kia Forte with an approximate value of $5,000 that was allegedly stolen from the 7400 block of Shirley Boulevard and arrest the juvenile that was behind the wheel.
White was eventually apprehended after a third vehicle that was reported stolen from Washington was disabled during the pursuit.
A pair of vehicles, including a 2022 Hyundai Elantra valued at $20,000, were also reported stolen but were able to elude officers.
Police say White made statements to officers stating that the group traveled from Washington, D.C., to Waldorf and Port Tobacco during the car thefts.
White was released on Jan. 8 on a $3,000 bond and is due back in court on Feb.24.
A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that the juveniles were charged on juvenile offense reports for multiple counts of car theft and released to their parents.