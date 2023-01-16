A Washington, D.C., man and several unnamed juveniles were among those arrested in connection with multiple alleged car thefts in Charles, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrell Rashad White, 18, was charged with seven felonies for three counts for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and one count of felony theft $25,000 to under $100,000.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews