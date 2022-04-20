Detectives have arrested a suspect in an alleged shooting that injured an infant.
Delvonte Elmore, 27, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault, felony home invasion, misdemeanor second-degree assault and other charges.
Charles County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest in a press release on Tuesday.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf at just after midnight on April 14 for a reported shooting.
A preliminary investigation found that two males forced their way inside an apartment and confronted a woman, who was inside holding her infant son.
The men were allegedly looking for another individual that was not at the home at that time. According to the release, Elmore pointed a handgun at the woman's head and a struggle ensued.
During the struggle for the weapon, the gun allegedly went off and a bullet struck the infant in the hand.
The infant was flown to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he was treated and released. The child's mother was not injured.
Elmore is currently being held in Washington, D.C., and is awaiting extradition to Charles County.
Investigators are pursuing leads related to the second suspect in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Charles County Crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.