A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to spend eight years in prison for a crash that took the life of Timothy Brown, 54.
Charles County Circuit Judge Donine Carrington Martin on Feb. 24 sentenced Jermaine Shawn Richards to 10 years with two years suspended for felony vehicular manslaughter in a 2019 crash.
Richards, 41, had pleaded guilty to the charges on March 18, 2021.
“As a result of your actions, somebody’s life is lost. It’s permanent. Your decision has affected all of your family present today, in addition to the decedent, the decedent’s family, and the other victims,” Martin told Richards before sentencing.
According to a press release by the office of Tony Covington (D), state’s attorney for Charles County, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Radio Station Road and Mudd Road in La Plata for the report of a crash on Oct. 5, 2019.
When deputies arrived, they found a Silver Honda Pilot operated by Richards had crossed the center double line and struck several vehicles, including a 1986 ice cream truck.
An investigation showed that after Richards hit the ice cream truck his vehicle continued going the wrong way then struck a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle operated by Brown.
Brown was ejected from the bike and struck a 2013 Kia Sorrento, which was driven by an unidentified woman.
Richards eventually exited the roadway and struck a tree, where his vehicle caught fire.
The unnamed victims were treated at hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, but Brown was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.
A blood kit administered after the crash revealed that Richards was under the influence of alcohol and was operating the vehicle without a license.
According to the Maryland CaseSearch database, Richards will face five years of supervised probation upon his release and be forced to pay $1,000 in restitution.