Commissioners discuss water study

County Commissioners on Tuesday discussed a recent water study that that found likely contamination in Benedict's ground water. Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) was a virtual participant in Tuesday afternoon's session. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A recent water quality test confirmed that contaminated groundwater in Benedict is seeping into the Patuxent River, but solutions are currently few and far between.

The results of a water quality test performed by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science intensified the need for a permanent solution to the septic woes in Benedict.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews