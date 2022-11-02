County Commissioners on Tuesday discussed a recent water study that that found likely contamination in Benedict's ground water. Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) was a virtual participant in Tuesday afternoon's session.
A recent water quality test confirmed that contaminated groundwater in Benedict is seeping into the Patuxent River, but solutions are currently few and far between.
The results of a water quality test performed by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science intensified the need for a permanent solution to the septic woes in Benedict.
“There’s an opportunity but there’s also challenges down there, but we owe it to the residents to get something done,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said during Tuesday’s meeting.
According to a brief on the study, water samples were pulled in June and August of last year after six groundwater wells were installed in the area. Results of the tests found that shallow groundwater under Benedict is “likely” dominated by septic wastewater, which is also seeping into the nearby Patuxent River.
The results is the latest cause for concern for the 156-lot community in eastern Charles County since the area was declared a septic tank failure area in the 2006 County Water and Sewer Comprehensive Plan.
A 2010 proposal to create a central sewer system by pumping wastewater to a spray site several miles to the west fell through at the time due to cost concerns.
In 2016, a zero discharge study done to find options for waste water removal failed to find any viable options due to the requirement for centralized wastewater treatment.
However, a solution may be on the horizon.
Alicia Afroilan, engineering supervisor for Charles' planning and growth management department, said the department was recommending another look at low-cost public sewer options for the area.
A connection with the future Hughesville water treatment plant could create a solution for the community’s septic woes.
Despite the new vigor behind the project, a potential solution may still be years off. A feasibility study into the system would not start until June of next year and run to December 2024.
Construction on a solution, if one is found, would not begin until January 2028, according to county officials.
Commissioners seek to iron out amendment kinks
A zoning text amendment that would seek to define an "event venue" and clarify venues that food trucks could serve drew the scrutiny of commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.
Zoning Text Amendment 2022-13 would define an event venue as a piece of land and/or a structure used for gatherings open to the public or made available for use by third parties hosting an event.
Event venues would be available in a vast majority of current zoning areas, including several residential zones with some space requirements.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) drew issue with several aspects of the amendment, such as the provision about alcholic beverage sales.
Stewart said she would like to see an explicit statement that alcohol sales required approval from the board of licensing commissioners.
“We need to make sure that the laws are cited for alcohol use,” Stewart said.
Stewart also stated that she was concerned that the broad definition of entertainment could create noise nuisance issues for surrounding neighbors, especially if those venues were added to residential areas.
“It’s going to be challenging to put forth this legislation because every property is different,” Stewart said.
Bowling also took issue with the requirement that an event venue had to be 200 feet away from residential lot lines, stating that the distance may not be large enough.
“We just want to take into consideration complaints we hear from citizens on a daily basis,” Bowling said.
The county's planning and growth management department will come back at a later date with adjustments based on commissioner recommendations.
However, if changes are substantive enough, the bill would need to be returned to the planning commission for its approval.