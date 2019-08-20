A Waldorf woman and a Washington, D.C., man were recently indicted in Charles County Circuit Court for allegedly attempting to burn down their Newburg business in January 2018.
Briana Ashley Brown, 29, was charged July 18 and 53-year-old Samuel Rudolph Davis on Aug. 9 with first- and second-degree arson and filing fraudulent claims, along with related conspiracy charges.
According to a state fire marshal’s press release for the Jan. 9, 2018, incident, the Wayside Store on Rock Point Road was reported on fire about 7:32 p.m. that night, discovered by a passing motorist who called it in. The fire did an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to the building’s structure, and an additional $150,000 to its fixtures and merchandise. The blaze was reportedly incendiary in nature, and the store was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out.
The statement of charges, prepared by deputy fire marshal Brandon Shepperd, said Davis and Brown both spoke with investigators at the scene around 10:30 p.m. that night. Davis told Shepperd he was the store owner while Brown held the liquor license and managed the day-to-day operations. Although he said he did not come to the store often, per the report, Davis said he’d been there that day from about 5:30 to 6 p.m. An employee of the store who also resided there, Davis said, had been out of town at the time of the fire.
When asked about surveillance cameras that had been observed on the side of the building, Davis said they weren’t working and he had asked Brown to return them some time prior. Brown also told investigators she wasn’t present when the fire started, and had left about an hour before. Regarding the cameras, Brown said she had disconnected the recording capabilities before she left the store for the night. Shepperd wrote that during the initial interview, “[Davis] attempted to constantly speak for [Brown].”
In subsequent interviews, according to the statement of charges, Davis and Brown provided investigators with numerous inconsistencies regarding their whereabouts that day. As the investigation progressed, their phone records showed both Brown and Davis’s phones had allegedly been mapped as being near the building in the same time frame the fire had occurred.
In an interview with the employee who resided at the store, investigators learned Davis had an agreement with the property’s landlord in which after the business had been open for a year, Davis would pay the landlord with $65,000 in inventory. Davis allegedly didn’t have the money, the employee said.
In one interview, Davis was asked about whether he’d wanted to buy the property and the business.
“I wouldn’t want to buy the property,” Davis allegedly replied. “Some businesses are not meant to last forever. Some business you have a plan with it. I had a plan with the business and the profit wasn’t in it.”
The Wayside Store has been closed since the fire. Brown was arrested July 25 and released the same day on a cash bond, according to online court records. An active bench warrant has been issued for Davis, who is not yet in custody.
Brown has a scheduled initial court appearance Sept. 6.
