Weather impacts from Monday's winter storm have postponed a public hearing on whether to reinstate a mask mandate for private businesses in Charles County.
The Charles commissioners had decided on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to to move up a public hearing from Jan. 12 to Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4:30 p.m., and shift the meeting from in-person to virtual.
However, on Monday a major winter storm dumped as much as a foot of snow across parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service. The Jan. 4 meeting was canceled; the county had not announced a rescheduled date by press time Thursday.
The storm knocked out power to over 45,000 residents across Southern Maryland. As many as 7,000 outages were still reported as of Wednesday morning, including more than 3,300 in Charles, per the outage map on the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative website.
Commissioners were planning to hear public comment on emergency legislation to reinstate a mask mandate on private businesses.
If approved, the mask mandate would not apply to municipalities in the county, such as the towns of La Plata and Indian Head, which will be able to develop their own requirements for masking, according to the bill text.
If the measure were to pass, the bill would go into effect immediately.
Commissioners agreed in an unanimous vote during Wednesday's special meeting after receiving sobering new data on the spread of COVID-19 in the county by Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer, who described the increases as “shocking.”
The county recorded 1,872 new cases in the past week, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17,888
The county’s seven-day moving average of case rate per 100,000 and positivity rates also sky rocketed since Nov. 29.
Case rates per 100,000 rose from 8.58 on Nov. 29 to 13.21 on Dec. 3, and sky rocketed to 163.33 cases per 100,000 on Monday, Dec. 27, higher than the state average of 113 per 100,000.
Positivity rates also rose sharply, from just under 4% on Nov. 29 to nearly 26% on Dec. 27, higher than the state average of 17.6%.
The massive increase in cases has been blamed on the new, even more highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, which has become the dominant variant in the country, overtaking the delta Variant.
Another contributing factor to the spread of COVID-19 in the county are vaccination rates, which lag behind the state in all age groups.
Charles County Public Schools has also seen a concerning rise, with 1,077 of the 1974 cases in the schools recorded since Dec. 14.
The school system announced students would return from winter break with a week of virtual learning this week.
Bill Grimes, vice president of ancillary services and incident commander at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, said last week that wait times for the emergency room were as high as 8 hours. Grimes said that the reason for the increase in wait time was due to a large influx of individuals coming in for testing.
“A lot of people have come looking for testing,” Grimes said, who reiterated that the hospital was not setup to be a testing facility.
Staffing shortages brought on by hospital workers contracting COVID-19 and high number of patients forced the hospital to move into crisis standards of care on Jan. 3.