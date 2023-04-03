Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a Welcome man on Sunday evening.
Claude Boushey Jr., 30, was killed in the two-car collision, according to a press release from the state police.
Just after 5:15 p.m. on April 2, troopers were called to the area of eastbound Route 225 and near Bibury Lane for reports of a crash.
When officers arrived they found both vehicles involved in the wreck in the westbound lanes of Hawthorne Road (Route 225).
According to a preliminary investigation, Boushey was traveling westbound on Hawthorne Road in a 2015 Honda Accord when he entered the eastbound lanes in an authorized passing lane to overtake an unidentified vehicle.
As Boushey was negotiating the pass, Donta McKay, driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger, was traveling in the eastbound lanes and crashed into the Accord head-on.
Boushey was taken to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead while McKay, 42, of Capitol Heights was transported by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., for treatment.
According to the release, Boushey was the sole occupant of the Accord.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration provided assistance with detours and road closures.