Travis Edward Paschal Wood

 By Darryl Kinsey Jr.

A Waldorf man is in jail after a welfare check on his home led to the discovery of the man’s wife dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with three felonies for first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and firearm use in a felony or violent crime.


