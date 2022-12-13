Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf was arrested on Dec. 9 on three felony charges of first and second-degree murder and first-degree assault among other charges related to the alleged shooting death of his wife.
Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with three felonies for first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and firearm use in a felony or violent crime.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a social media post on the department’s Facebook page.
Charging documents state that Wood arrived at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District 3 station at about 1:12 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the company of his cousin.
Wood and his cousin were taken to an interview room where he allegedly stated that he had suicidal thoughts and asked for a welfare check on his home, then asked for a lawyer.
Police say Wood provided his driver’s license and a change of address card for his home in the 2390 block of Tawny Drive in Waldorf.
When officers went to the home, they found the front door unlocked and began to do a sweep of the home. Police say they found a silver and black handgun on the comforter of the bed in a bedroom next to the body of Shawnda Nicole Wood, 32, of Waldorf.
According to interviews with family performed by the sheriff’s office, it was revealed that Travis Wood allegedly admitted to his role in the killing to his mother, who then instructed him to turn himself in to police.
Wood was taken into custody on Dec. 9 and ordered held without bail in the Charles County Detention Center on Dec. 10.
He was ordered to remain in the county jail after a bond review on Dec. 12 in district court.