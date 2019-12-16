On Dec. 13, a 40-year-old Waldorf man received a 43-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls.
Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Sherman Kelly Jr., 40, of Waldorf to 43 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and two counts of production of child pornography, per a press release from the Charles County State's Attorney's Office. Kelly pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges in July.
According to the release, in December 2018 officers made contact with the victim and her mother after receiving a report of an assault. The victim, who was 14 at the time, said Kelly had repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the span of approximately six months, the last instance of such having occurred just a day earlier. In the early morning hours Dec. 20 last year the victim told her mother what had transpired and the woman called police.
During the course of the investigation, police found sexually explicit photographs of the teenage girl. Kelly was also found to have sexually assaulted a 12-year-old relative of the 14-year-old victim.
"On several occasions, Kelly had the 12-year-old victim perform sexual acts in exchange for cell phone usage," the release says.
According to the press release, before sentencing Kelly, Judge West told the defendant “these two girls have been through things that no one [their age] should go through. When you’re fourteen and twelve, you are more vulnerable. [The victims were] in a position where the person abusing [them] is also the person who is supposed to protect [them]. I imagine that’s confusing. You, for a large portion of their lives, were the biggest danger to them and the world is dangerous enough.”
Per online court records, Kelly had originally been hit with 38 charges before entering his guilty plea in July, including second-degree rape and visual surveillance with prurient intent.