Commissioners championed efforts to expand broadband access and economic opportunity in Charles County during their annual state of the county address on Feb. 22.
The event hosted by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce was held virtually for a second straight year due to lingering issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The state of the county is bright and encouraging,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in his remarks.
Collins highlighted several economic development opportunities for the county, including the United States Bomb Technician Association’s efforts to move their home base from Colorado to Indian Head. The move, expected to be later this year, is a continued expansion of the association’s activities supporting Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head.
Collins also spoke highly of the rehabilitation tax credit, which passed in the December, that provides tax breaks based on the increase value of renovated business properties. Collins said that he hoped the initiate would help spur development of blighted properties.
Commissioners also addressed developments around Maryland Airport, which recently had some 500 acres of land returned to employment and industrial land use.
Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) called the airport “a critical part of our community and essential” to sustaining economic vitality in Indian Head.
There are also continued conversation around a future plan for Bryans Road with an aim to create a recognized identity and increased economic opportunity to the area. A draft plan is scheduled to be unveiled in May.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said she was proud of the county supporting Charles public schools with over $850,000 in COVID-19 relief funds during fiscal 2021.
Stewart also highlighted efforts to create in-person graduations for high school students at Regency Furniture Stadium last summer.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said he was proud of the commissioners listening to all facets of the community and said a commitment to transparency was important going forward.
Bowling also said that the biggest opportunity going forward was the continued expansion of broadband access, which has been a focus of his.
Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.
After their remarks, the attending commissioners fielded several questions from community members, including one on the ongoing project to bring light rail to Southern Maryland.
Collins said the project was still important for economic development and transportation despite a shift in office staffing levels brought on by the pandemic.
“We’ve seen tremendous shifts in how people go to work but it doesn’t limit the feasibility and potential of a rail connection to the Washington metro area,” the commissioner president said.
The commissioners also gave an update on a potential return to in-person meetings. Collins said hybrid meetings could begin as early as March, but certain logistical factors such as capacity for those who wish to attend in person need to be addressed.
Bowling said he would like to see a return to in-person public hearings, but was sensitive of concerns from some due to the ongoing pandemic.
“I think showing our faces in the county building is important but also respecting people’s health choices and their health situations is also important,” Bowling said.