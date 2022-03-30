The final phase of a project designed to provide needed relief to southbound Route 301 is in the process of clearing the last hurdles before construction can begin.
John Stevens, chief of capital services for Charles government, on Tuesday briefed the county commissioners on the plans to complete improvements to Western Parkway.
The three-phased project seeks to expand the parkway from two lanes to four and create a connection between the parkway and Route 301 south and Mattawoman Beantown Road.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) called the roadway improvements a “critical component” to alleviating traffic concerns in the county.
The project's third phase, which seeks to complete the connection to Route 301, was broken into multiple parts to deal with stormwater management concerns.
Construction began with the creation of a stormwater drainage pond to deal with run-off that was completed in 2017.
The pond allowed for the construction of a 1,350-linear-foot extension of the roadway, labeled phase 3A-2, which also includes bike lanes and a hiker trail, all of which was completed last May.
Stevens said focus was now on permitting and designs for phases 3A-3 and 3B, which would complete the connection to Route 301. Designs for the finishing the segments were nearly complete, he said, and permits required to begin construction were either obtained or pending.
Stevens also detailed progress on current issues left to resolve before construction could begin.
Phase 3A-3, a 1,165-linear-foot roadway that runs parallel to Wendy Lane, requires updates to the field conservation plan and will need other miscellaneous concerns addressed, he said.
Phase 3B, a 2,735-linear-foot roadway that will complete the parkway extension, still requires several environmental and development plans before construction can begin. It also requires coordination with the developers of Waldorf Station, which has yet to break ground.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) thanked county staff for the update and hoped to hear more frequent updates on the progress to the roadway.
“I don’t want to see this project lag behind longer than we need it to,” Stewart said.
Stewart also hoped the project could lead to a broader conversation with state and federal partners on providing more funding for alleviating traffic in the county.