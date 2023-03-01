A Westlake High School student is under investigation for potential fourth-degree sex offenses after allegedly inappropriately touching multiple female students.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the investigation in a press release on Tuesday.
On Monday, administrators at Westlake were made aware that a student had allegedly inappropriately touched two female students earlier in the year inside the school.
A further investigation revealed that the same student was involved in a similar incident in which he allegedly groped a female student in a stairwell of the school on Friday, Feb. 24.
School staff and the school resource officer imitated an investigation into the alleged sexual assaults.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has also been notified for potential criminal charges relating to the alleged assaults.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility of other victims.
Anyone who has been touched inappropriately or assaulted is urged to contact a school staff member or the school resource officer, Deputy Joffe, at 301-609-3283, ext. 0608.
Multiple assaults under investigation at Lackey
In other news, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple fights that took place during class changes on Monday, Feb. 27, at Henry E. Lackey High School.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the alleged fights began at 12:43 p.m. when multiple students were involved with several fights as students were moving between classes.
Additional officers were called to the school and assisted the school resource officer in de-escalating the situation, according to the release. Several students suffered minor injuries that were treated by the school nurse.
An investigation is ongoing by the school resource officer and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted regarding potential criminal charges.
All students involved are also facing disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with additional information into the fights is asked to call Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282, ext. 0469.
Knife recovered from elementary student
On Feb. 28, students at Diggs Elementary School notified school staff that another student, age 9, was in possession of a knife and had allegedly made a threat to harm a classmate. A utility/craft knife was recovered by school administrators.
The school resource officer initiated an investigation. The student cannot be charged in this case due to his age; however, the resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of recordation and to offer services as needed.
The Charles school system is handling the case administratively. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282, ext. 0668.