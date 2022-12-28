In Charles County, 2022 brought great change to the political sphere as a brand new commissioner and a brand new board of education highlighted the 2022 gubernatorial results.
Ralph E. Patterson II (D) captured his first term as District 4 commissioner in November, defeating Stacey A. Lehn in convincing fashion after results were certified on Nov. 18.
Patterson won the Democratic nomination in July over former Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci, who said goodbye to public office after 12 years on Nov. 12.
Patterson was sworn in on Dec. 6.
Joining Patterson as a first time official was new Charles County Circuit Court Clerk Lisa E. Yates (D), who defeated Republican challenger Henry Thompson to take over for Sharon “Sherri” Hancock, who retired from the position after a combined total of 40 years with the court.
The most substantial change happened in the Charles County Board of Education, which takes on a radical new look when the board returns on Jan. 10.
Former board members Tajala Battle-Lockhart, Virginia McGraw, Jennifer S. Abell, Elizabeth C. Brown and former board vice chair Latina Wilson stepped down from their positions on Dec. 16 at the final meeting of the year for the school board.
Following this year's election, the board expands from seven full-voting members and a student member to nine full-voting members and a student member. The student board member has limited voting powers on the Charles County Board of Education.
The board expanded as a part of changes approved in the Maryland General Assembly last year to create two seats per commissioner voting district and one at-large member.
Current board chairperson Michael “Mike” Lukas remains as the board’s lone at-large seat while David Hancock won one of the two District 1 seats to remain on the board.
Lukas and Hancock are the two incumbent members remaining on the Charles County Board of Education.
On Dec. 19, Lukas and Hancock were sworn in along with Cindy Coulby (District 1), Jamila Smith and Brenda L. Thomas (District 2) , Dottery Butler-Washington and Nicole M. Kreamer (District 3) and Yonelle Moore Lee and Linda Warren (District 4).
Commissioner censure rocks first day of new board
The first day of the new Charles County Board of County Commissioners was thrown into chaos on Dec. 13 when Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) announced that a sitting commissioner had been censured, albeit 2½ years ago. The information had never been made public.
Bowling made the revelation during a contentious first meeting that spiraled into controversy as commissioners clashed over a personnel decision that multiple sources identified as Mark Belton, county administrator.
“In 24 years in government service, this is the most blatant act of bullying and discrimination I’ve ever seen,” Bowling said in the days after the meeting.
Multiple sources confirmed Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) as the commissioner that was censured, though county staff contacted would not officially confirm the information.
Multiple commissioners declined to confirm the report that Coates was the commissioner censured, but Bowling told Southern Maryland News the vote took place on June 9, 2020. According to a copy of the meeting minutes, commissioners voted 4-1 on disciplinary action based on recommendations from outside council into claims against a commissioner accused of bullying.
Bowling, Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Rucci (D) and Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) all voted yes. Coates was the lone no vote.
Commissioners returned to open session that afternoon to pass updates to the commissioner code to prohibit discrimination, harassment and bullying directed at county employees by any commissioner. The guidelines also prohibited retaliatory actions by commissioners against any employee that made a complaint against a commissioner.
Bowling and Stewart at the Dec. 13 meeting were concerned that letting the commissioner vote on the matter would have violated the statutes preventing retaliation.
Coates, who is Black, was allegedly censured for discrimination against Belton, who is white. Belton is on administrative leave from Dec. 13 to Jan. 10. A spokesperson added that Belton was not on leave as the result of any punitive action and remained county administrator.
New prekindergarten center established
In late November, the College of Southern Maryland and Charles County Public Schools announced a collaboration to re-open the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center in 2023 under stewardship of the school district.
The public school system will take over operations of the center, which was shuttered during the pandemic, on Jan. 1 to prepare the space to serve about 120 children during the 2023-2024 school year.
The addition of the new building space is hoped to ease the rapidly growing burden to provide prekindergarten space for eligible county youngsters due to mandates provided by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
On Dec. 5, school administrators also wrapped up a workgroup on the feasibility of public-private partnerships in school construction.
One of the recommendations in the plan was to use the partnerships to create prekindergarten centers to expand the county’s capacity for students.
No decision on whether to implement a partnership has yet been made.
Racial incidents rock school system
A series of racially charged incidents rocked the Charles public school system after multiple incidents were reported in local schools.
It started on Nov. 15 when parents demanded the ouster of Kathleen Sturgill, a substitute teacher at General Smallwood Middle School after racially insensitive photos were found on Sturgill’s now-deleted Facebook page.
Screenshots obtained from Southern Maryland News appeared to show Sturgill wearing a mask with a Confederate flag visible in the backseat of her car. Another photo appeared to show a three-finger salute that has become a popular symbol among white supremacist groups.
Administrators at General Smallwood Middle School were made aware of the posts on Oct. 24 and concerns about the posts were addressed with the students that saw them, according to a statement from the school system, which also said that because the account was personnel, the posts did not violate any employment or staff social media policies.
Two weeks later on Nov. 29, parents were roiled after a teacher's assistant later identified by parents as Rosie Roy, who is white, was accused of using the n-word towards a Black student.
Roy was placed on leave without pay after the incident.
On Dec. 2, Superintendent Maria Navarro released a statement condemning the incident and pledged that the school system would formulate efforts to help eliminate racial bias incidents in the school system.
“Simply put, hate and discriminatory speech has no place in our classrooms, schools or buildings,” Navarro said in the statement.
Pascale Small, a founding parent of Charles County Rise, said that changes were necessary to combat what parents viewed as a systemic issue in the system.
“Racism and discrimination makes a learning environment unsafe for a child, especially a Black and brown child, but it goes beyond Black and brown children to white students, indigenous students ... it would also go to LGBTQ children and students of different religions,” Small said.
Second man found guilty in Brown slaying
Mikayle Tahed Qawwee 21, of Waldorf was found guilty of 13 charges including four felonies of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery and armed robbery on Sept. 21.
The verdict was the second conviction in the case surrounding the Feburary 2020 shooting of Bradley Alan Brown.
Qawwee was found guilty of being an accomplice in an attempt to rob Brown of vape cartridges during a deal gone bad at Brown’s home in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road.
Prosecutors argued that Qawwee was in possession of the stolen vape cartridges worth about $850. Andre Manigault Mahasa, a lawyer representing the defendant, argued that Qawwee was not an active participant in the robbery and had no knowledge of the robbery attempt.
Qawwee is due to be sentenced on Jan. 3.
Qawwee’s co-defendant, Darryl Edward Freeman, 20, of Waldorf, was sentenced last year to life in prison plus 20 years for his role in the crime. An appeal into Freeman’s sentence was filed on Sept. 29.
Port Tobacco man sentenced for stabbing
On April 28, Deon Lennard Johnson, 27, of Port Tobacco was sentenced to 40 years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in October 2019.
Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington-Martin handed down the sentence.
“You are someone who the victims took into their home on numerous occasions and considered family. No one thought you would do what you did, but actions speak, and we’ve got to pay for our actions,” Carrington-Martin told Johnson during sentencing.
Johnson broke into the home of Gloria Butler in the 200 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy and stabbed her 15 times before chasing after Kyverra Butler, who has Johnson’s ex-girlfriend.
Johnson stabbed Kyverra Butler 20 times and fled the scene before he was eventually arrested by police. Both women survived their injuries.
Attorneys for Johnson filed an appeal into the case on May 25. A court date has not yet been set.