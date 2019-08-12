A White Plains resident was killed Monday morning in an automobile accident near Mount Airy, the Maryland State Police reported.
Delonte DeAngelo Bowman, 37, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on I-70 near the border of Howard and Carroll counties when he apparently struck the rear of a Honda CRV. The collision sent Bowman's vehicle off the road and through a barrier fence and trees, where it came to a stop on Old Frederick Road, which runs parallel to the highway at that point.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to a 911 call around 8:48 a.m. Monday reporting the accident. Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda was not injured in the accident and remained at the scene.
The cause and manner of Bowman's death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
Maryland State Police says the investigation is continuing and asks anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101 in reference to case #19-MSP-033730.
