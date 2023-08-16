Pageant ready

Nadine Jones of White Plains will represent Maryland in the Mrs. American pageant in Las Vegas Aug. 18-25. 

 DARRYL KINSEY JR./SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

Nadine Jones of White Plains was one of many young Black girls inspired by a groundbreaking performance in the 1984 Mrs. America pageant.

“I was that little girl that was watching Vanessa Williams win in 1984,” Jones told Southern Maryland News.


  

