Nadine Jones of White Plains was one of many young Black girls inspired by a groundbreaking performance in the 1984 Mrs. America pageant.
“I was that little girl that was watching Vanessa Williams win in 1984,” Jones told Southern Maryland News.
Now Jones will have her own opportunity at history from Aug. 18 through 25 in Las Vegas when she competes as Mrs. Maryland American in the 2023 Mrs. American pageant.
The pageant, which began in 2020, is a sister pageant to Mrs. America and Miss For America Strong under the Mrs. America Inc. banner.
Jones earned the nod by virtue of winning the Mrs. Maryland American pageant earlier this year, becoming the second Black woman to win the competition after Prince George’s County native Aisha Hinton won the crown in 2021.
For Jones, this was an opportunity to chase a dream that was put on temporary pause after starting a family with her husband, Joshua Jones, who also serves as Nadine Jones’ manager.
“I told her that it’s OK, you can do it. You are pretty enough, you are smart enough,” Joshua Jones said. “I said let’s start with one thing at a time, and eight years later here we are.”
Should Nadine Jones win on Aug. 25, she would become just the second Black woman to win Mrs. American after California native Rhonda Wofford won in 2021.
According to mrsamerica.com, the Mrs. American title has been handed out since 2020.
In 2021, Nadine Jones competed in the Mrs. Maryland American pageant for the first time, earning first runner up and becoming the Maryland ambassador.
While it was a great award, Jones told Southern Maryland News that she was looking for more.
In 2022, she won Mrs. Maryland Earth, a pageant focusing on environmental advocacy, and went on to compete at Mrs. USA Earth.
Jones said her experience in the Mrs. USA Earth competition helped her find her focus for when she returned to the Mrs. American pageant.
“I was still highly fixated on my cause because our son has autism, and that is my cause,” Nadine Jones said.
Her platform to help children with autism includes efforts at the county and state level, where Nadine Jones is advocating to Charles commissioners to install signage to alert drivers when they are in neighborhoods with children with special needs.
On the state level, she is advocating for an alert system for nonverbal children that would function similar to the amber alert named the Joshua Alert in honor of their son, Joshua Jones Jr.
Should the alert become active in Maryland, Jones said she would like to advance the initiative to a nationwide platform.
She is also planning a pep rally takeover at her alma mater, Westlake High School, during homecoming later this year.
Jones said she was the first person of color to be homecoming queen at Westlake in 1997 before graduating the next year.
The plan is to bring back accomplished alumni to the school to show off positive accomplishments students at the school could complete.
When asked what advice she would give pageant participants, Nadine Jones said research was one of the most important things a prospective competitor could do.
“Do your research first. There’s a thousand different pageants, find the one that works for you," she said. "Don’t just do it for a fancy crown and a sash.”
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters