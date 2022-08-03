For White Plains native Nevaeh Kemea Leftwich, 16, baking was a passion from a very young age.
The North Point High School junior took a cake decorating class when she was only 6 years old, and from there the passion for baking grew.
“I would bake for my parents’ friends and anytime we had a party event I would always just bake for fun. And then people started telling me, ‘Oh, you should turn this into a business,’” Leftwich told Southern Maryland News.
During the winter break of the 2019-2020 school year, Leftwich took the advice, and Kakes by Kemea was born.
The business selling pound cakes and brownies took off into a custom creations shop selling items online across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
When Leftwich announced her business idea, it wasn’t a shock to her mother, Sabrina Leftwich
“Her dad and I both have been entrepreneurs also, so I would have not necessarily encouraged my 13-year-old daughter to start a business, However, I saw that it was truly a passion of hers and it was something that she was truly good at and just came naturally to her,” the mother said.
Nevaeh’s parents also had the entrepreneurial spirit now instilled in their daughter.
Her father, Michael Leftwich, once owned an audio visual company while mom Sabrina works as a real estate agent.
Running a small business while still attending school was a challenge in itself, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, business became much more challenging.
Nevaeh said that the pandemic was “a lot to process,” but she was able to make the best of the situation.
With her mother’s help, Nevaeh would make weekly deliveries to customers based on orders made through a menu on her Instagram page, KakesbyKemea, and her Facebook page, Kakes by Kemea.
The deliveries were a great tool in helping her business get noticed.
“From deliveries, more people started knowing me and talking about my business to their friends, and then I became more exposed through word of mouth, so people started coming to me” with orders, Nevaeh said.
Not only has the business grown from word-of-mouth sales, vegan-safe versions of the treats are now sold in Spizzy Smoothies and Teas, a cafe with two locations in Camp Springs and Brandywine.
Through her journey, Nevaeh has had the support of not only her parents, but a close friend in Maize Wimbush, whom Sabrina said is more like a sister than a friend.
Wimbush, who starts 11th grade at St. Charles High School this fall, has been friends with Nevaeh since elementary school.
Wimbush said she gave her friend props for standing up for her dream.
“There’s so much more for her to accomplish in the future,” Wimbush said.
Both Nevaeh and Wimbush have big dreams for the future.
While Nevaeh wants to continue her business and become a civil rights attorney, Wimbush, a road bicycle racing competitor, has her eyes set on the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles, and has her own accolades to her name.
Wimbush has been a road race cyclist since she was 9 years old, and won the female 15-16 class at the U.S. National Championships in Clay County, Fla., in 2021.
Wimbush’s triumph was the first for a Black female at any category at the U.S Championships, she said.
Just like her Nevaeh, Wimbush’s dream started at a young age.
“My dad would go out casually with his friends and he got me my first road bike when I was 7,” Wimbush said.
A development rider for Virginia Blue Ridge Team Twenty24, Wimbush said her goal is to become the first Black woman to compete at the Olympic Games.
Sabrina called Nevaeh and Wimbush “dedicated” to their dreams.
“They understand the hard work and dedication it takes to get what you want,” Sabrina said.
When asked what advice she would give other teenagers in how to reach their goals, Nevaeh said it starts with a good support system.
“If the people that you hang around don’t align with your goals or just your mindset in general, then find new people to hang around,” Nevaeh said.
“Everyone outgrows people, but you shouldn’t hang on to those people who aren’t gonna help you get in the direction that you want to be in,” she added.
In addition, Nevaeh said not to take “no” for an answer.
“There may be a hundred no’s before you find your one yes, but keep pushing,” Nevaeh said.