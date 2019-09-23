A 22-year-old Waldorf man received 18 years years for the December 2017 murder of a close friend who'd once taken him in under his roof.
Nicholas Jabbar Williams, who was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Cameron Marcell Townsend in June, appeared before Judge Donine Carrington Martin for sentencing. In Maryland, second-degree murder is punishable by up to 30 years of prison time: In Williams' case, the state asked for Carrington Martin to sentence him to 40 years because of the brutality of the crime.
On Dec. 14, 2017, Townsend was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Holly Avenue and Spruce Street in Waldorf's Pinefield neighborhood. An eyewitness to the crime testified to hearing gunshots and seeing a dark vehicle leaving the scene quickly shortly thereafter. In total, Townsend was shot eight times, and Townsend's blood was found on the floor mats of Williams' car and on his shoes.
During sentencing Assistant State's Attorney Donna Pettersen posited as she had to the jury that Williams and Townsend, who had been hanging out all day together with other friends prior to the murder, had gotten in an argument some time after he'd dropped their other friends off at home. They'd been dealing drugs throughout the day, Pettersen said, and a dispute over the division of the proceeds is likely what ended Townsend's life.
Pettersen called the circumstances that led to Townsend's death "just ridiculous." During the pre-sentence investigation, Pettersen said, they found Williams had been discharged from the U.S. Air Force in June 2017 for lying on a statement and for disrespect toward other service members. A month after his return home, she said, he was found in illegal possession of a firearm. From there, she said, things spiraled until Williams ultimately killed Townsend.
Townsend's mother addressed the court, saying her son's death had kicked off "a domino effect" that left a void in their family nothing can ever fill. She recalled watching news reports prior to her son's murder and always sympathizing with mothers who had lost children to gun violence.
"On Dec. 14, I became one of those mothers," she said.
The night Cameron died, she said, she didn't believe it when police told her he'd been killed. Her initial response was to call him, but he never responded, and that was when it started to sink in.
Her son was a kind-hearted young man, she said, who frequently took in friends who had no other place to go, sometimes against his parents' protests. Of Williams, who she said had been one such youth, "I cared for him like one of my own" when he'd been temporarily barred from his own home over the summer.
Today, Townsend's mother said, everything from the sound of ambulances to seeing someone who looks like Cameron is a trigger for her. While she said she forgives Williams, she's still very hurt by what happened.
"I still look for him coming up that sidewalk," she said. "... He's not going to get to be anything but a tombstone that we go to."
Several of Townsend's family members — including his sister, aunt and brother — said they were always uncomfortable around Williams, who they described as "sneaky" and imparting a presence they found questionable. Townsend's sister was especially emphatic to that end.
"You could just feel it," his sister told the judge, saying her own intuition as a mother told her Williams was a threat to her brother.
"It was like poison or the devil looking at me," the woman said of Williams, her tone forceful and sweeping. "I knew you wasn't right. You killed my brother. You could serve 20, 30 years and you'd still get to walk this earth, but you took [Cameron] away. ... I could never forgive you right now. You took my brother."
Public defender Michael Beach, Williams' attorney, maintained his client's innocence even after the jury had convicted him. He was "stunned," he said, at what he called many of the state's "legally inconsistent" arguments both throughout the trial and at sentencing. Further, he said, much of what they presented as evidence was "forensically impossible."
"He definitely made mistakes, but he didn't kill his friend," Beach said. "[The state] is just guessing, because he didn't kill his friend."
His client was doomed from the start, Beach said, as "a presumption of guilt pervaded this case from the first day." He read multiple portions of a witness' interview with police, in which Charles County Sheriff's Office's Det. Long said that they were confident Williams was the murderer, and urged the man to vouch for the same.
"I don't like saying all this, but I can't stand here and say he's deserving of a murder sentence for something he didn't do," Beach said. Judge Carrington Martin, he said, had to choose whether she would "do what the state is asking you to do and preserve the status quo" or do what the defense deemed correct.
"I'm mortified at this," Beach said, calling the case "the most distressing in the level of injustice" that he's seen during his career. "This injustice will probably haunt me the rest of my life."
Williams had also pleaded guilty to having a handgun in his vehicle in the July 2017 matter. For that case, he received a year. In the murder case, he also received a consecutive year each for possession of a firearm and having a handgun in his vehicle. After Williams is released, he will be on supervised probation.