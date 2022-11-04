The College of Southern Maryland announced its selection for the college’s sixth president in a press release on Nov. 3.
Yolanda Wilson was unanimously chosen by the College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees, drawing to a close a search that began in April for the college’s next leader.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve as the sixth president of the College of Southern Maryland and return with my family to the beautiful state I call home,” Wilson said in the release.
Wilson is the first Black president in the college’s 64-year history and takes over for current president Maureen Murphy, who announced her decision to retire in April after leading the school since 2017.
“Thanks to the exceptional work of ... Murphy and this college’s leadership, faculty, staff and students, the College of Southern Maryland has an outstanding national reputation,” Shawn Coates, trustee chair, said in the release.
A native of Prince George’s County, Wilson served as the vice president of instruction at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C.
According to the release, she spent 22 years in the community college systems of North Carolina and South Carolina.
Wilson is a graduate of the Aspen Rising President's Fellowship, which aimed to train people for opportunities at leadership positions in the nation’s community colleges.
Wilson also served on a number of boards and committees including the Aspen Institute Alumni Advisory Council and the Wilkes Community College Foundation Board.
“The CSM Board of Trustees is proud to have unanimously approved Dr. Wilson as our next president and we are eager to partner with her to move forward our mission to transform lives and create increased mobility in Southern Maryland,” Coates said.
Wilson will officially take her post on Jan. 1, 2023.
Other candidates for CSM president included Tony Hawkins, provost/executive vice president of academic affairs, continuing education and workforce development at Frederick Community College, and Naydeen González-De Jesús, executive vice president of student success at Milwaukee Area Technical College.