The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police pursuit in Charles County that led to the death of a woman on Thursday, Jan. 20.
According to a press release by Charles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry on St. Charles Parkway near St. Ignatius Drive.
The car pulled into a parking lot, but failed to stop and suddenly accelerated through the parking lot before stopping and quickly reversing toward the officer’s car.
“The driver then went forward and began driving on St. Charles Parkway at a very high rate of speed,” according to the release. Officers gave chase and temporarily lost sight of the Camry after it passed another vehicle near a curve of the road and later crashed.
The driver, Joseph Eugene Penn, 41, of Suitland, fled from the scene and was later located in a nearby neighborhood with minor injuries and transported to a local hospital.
Inga Pearson, 52, of Washington, D.C., a passenger in the car, was found near the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.
Officers and emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release, investigators believe narcotics may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
Investigators found Penn had an open warrant through Charles County Circuit Court for failure to appear on a felony theft case and another active civil warrant. Any additional charges against Penn are being reviewed in consultation with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The officer involved who gave pursuit is an employee of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and was identified by the Maryland Attorney General's Office earlier this week as Chad Irwin, a 2½-year veteran assigned to the patrol division. The deputy's dashboard camera and microphone were activated during the incident.
The office of Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) had issued a statement on Friday announcing its investigation into the crash.
“The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash following an attempted traffic stop and police pursuit that occurred Thursday night in Charles County,” the release read.
Members of the Independent Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating the incident.
"Investigators are trying to identify the occupants of two vehicles that were in the area who may have witnessed the crash," the attorney general's release said, "and are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to call the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070."