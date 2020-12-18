This article has been updated.
A 67-year-old driver from Mechanicsville is dead and another was hospitalized following a wrong way crash on Route 5 in Waldorf early Friday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 18, according to a release from the Maryland State Police, which is investigating the incident that took the life of William Joseph Tucker, 67, of Mechanicsville.
A preliminary investigation found a silver Toyota Camry had been traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 5 at Pinefield Drive, and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150, which was being driven by Tucker, who was later declared dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the Camry was flown by U.S. Park Police to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.
No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.