For shooting at bystanders in a stairwell last summer, a Waldorf man was sentenced to 20 years of incarceration last week in Charles County Circuit Court.
Per a press release from the state's attorney's office, on Dec. 5 Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Marquis Deangelo Swann, 26, to 20 years in prison for three counts of first-degree assault for the July 7, 2018, shooting that injured three people. Swann pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year.
That day, officers responded to an apartment complex located in the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Prince George's Shock Trauma for their injuries. While on scene, officers also discovered that another victim had also been shot but left prior to officers' arrival at the scene. All three victims of the shooting survived.
The Maryland Independent previously reported that Swann was one of two men involved in the incident. According to charging documents, that day the shooter, who was later identified as Swann, exited a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Ell Lane and fired multiple shots toward a group of people in a stairwell. One person was shot in the inner thigh and two more were struck in the buttocks.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially reviewed security footage to determine the license plate number on the Impala. They then found its owner, Swann’s co-defendant, 24-year-old David Butler-Charles Jr. of Accokeek. When police searched the car after recovering it the following day, the search returned Butler-Charles’ phone, a stolen gun, ammunition and spent shell casings, according to the report. A search of the phone showed Butler-Charles had been trying to sell the gun, along with another, and that he’d also been trying to cut off communication with Swann.
Butler-Charles entered a guilty plea in June to three counts of first-degree assault and possession of a regulated firearm with a prior disqualifying conviction. He was subsequently sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon his release.
Swann's trial was due to begin the same day he entered his plea in July. Prior to pleading guilty to the assault charges, Swann was facing 33 counts, including seven of attempted first-degree murder.