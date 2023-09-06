Youth engagement advocates, a new position in Charles public schools, are tasked with helping correct students' behaviors before they have a chance to become greater disciplinary problems. Soon that could include searching a student.
On Aug. 28, Charles County Board of Education members had a conversation on the potential new scope of the advocates' powers, which led into a further discussion about searches of students in schools.
Eric Schwartz, school staff attorney, presented a proposed update to the local school system's policy 5157.7.
“The policy would allow for youth engagement advocates to conduct searches as the state allows,” Schwartz said.
According to a copy of the proposed policy change obtained by Southern Maryland News, youth engagement advocates would be given permission similar to principals or assistant principals to make reasonable searches of a student on school premises or on a school-sponsored trip.
Current policy states that searches are only allowed if the searcher has a reasonable belief that the student has in their possession an item that would be a violation of criminal law or a violation of any other state law or a “rule or regulation of the board.”
Current policy also dictates that a third party must be present for any search of students, as well as provisions that a teacher may make a reasonable search of a student if it is designated in writing by the principal and that teacher has been trained to conduct a search.
While the policy update, which will be voted on at a later date, only serves to update existing policy, that did not stop board members from having questions on how searches in general are conducted.
School board member Dottery Butler-Washington stated that the third-party for searches should be a parent.
“As a parent, if someone is accusing or saying my child did something, you can call me. I’m there. I’m the third party. I think a lot of parents would go for that,” Butler-Washington said.
However, Schwartz said that calling parents for every search could be “disruptive” to school operations.
Butler-Washington stood firm in her assertion.
“I understand that the school might say that’s a hindrance, but if it was my child and you say he did something, I don’t imagine a parent that wouldn’t fly up here and say, ‘I’m here, I’m a witness for this,’” Butler-Washington said.
At that point Marvin Jones, chief of schools, joined the discussion and explained that the school system seeks to do investigations in a timely manner.
“That item that may be on a student may be something that you really can’t afford to wait for a parent to arrive in order to do that search,” Jones said.
School board member Nicole Kreamer then asked when parents were notified of a search, to which Jones said parents are informed depending on how much information school staff know.
Yonelle-Moore Lee, board vice chairperson, stated that there should be an opportunity for parents to comment to explain the policy and the inclusion of youth engagement advocates in order to answer any questions parents may have, which Jones agreed could be beneficial.
Youth engagement advocates are currently operating only in Charles high schools.