Eric Schwartz

Eric Schwartz, staff attorney for Charles public school system, brings a policy change that could add youth engagement advocates to the list of authorized staff who can search students.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR./SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

Youth engagement advocates, a new position in Charles public schools, are tasked with helping correct students' behaviors before they have a chance to become greater disciplinary problems. Soon that could include searching a student.

On Aug. 28, Charles County Board of Education members had a conversation on the potential new scope of the advocates' powers, which led into a further discussion about searches of students in schools.


  

