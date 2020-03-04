Flippin’ Eyelids, a teen trio from Charles County, are looking to make their mark on the music scene.
The cover band, comprised of three brothers attending Henry E. Lackey High School and the University of Maryland, perform regularly throughout Maryland and Northern Virginia.
They performed Sunday night at the Port Tobacco Marina.
Comprised of brothers Ray, Eli and Sam Guzzone, the band has been performing together since 2011, according to their website, flippineyelids.com, which states, “This phenomenon called the Flippin’ Eyelids has progressed to an in demand professional cover band. Now they play 4 hour gigs at bars and restaurants, headline civic events and share the stage with national acts. Their command of the stage and their excitement is infectious.”
Sam Guzzone, 19, is the oldest of the trio and the band’s drummer. He was co-valedictorian at Lackey last year and is currently a freshman at the University of Maryland.
Ray Guzzone, the bass player and the youngest in the group at age 15, is a freshman at Lackey. He said he and his brothers have been playing together since he was in kindergarten.
Eli Guzzone, the guitarist for the group, is a junior at Lackey who will soon be turning 17. Eli said the band typically plays three or four times a month, but “the past two weekends, we have had two shows a weekend.”
“The ball has really gotten rolling,” Eli continued, “When we started, the bars and restaurants didn’t expect too much of us because we were young, but once we performed, the owners saw that were really professional. ... Once we get in there, they see how professional we are and always have us back.”
The professionalism came from their father, Darren Guzzone, a musician himself, who, along with their mother, Amy Guzzone, helps out with the lighting and setup, their sons said. Both travel with the band, according to Eli.
“Our dad did teach all of us. He used to be in a band in his teenage years and plays all the instruments — drums, guitar, bass,” Ray said. He added that their dad works as a video editor.
“We wouldn’t be where we are without his knowledge and support,” added Eli.
Sam noted that their father is also the band’s manager and sound engineer.
Ray said that the band would like to write original music, but “we don’t have time to write the originals now but would like to get there before our twenties.”
Currently, in order to have time for their daily rehearsals, the group uses a version of Skype that allows Sam to play an electronic version of the drums in his dorm while Eli and Ray pitch in over the internet from home.
“Sam’s roommates can’t hear the drums or us since he is wearing headphones for the sound,” Ray said.
Sam added that it is great when they do not perform on weekends because then they can rehearse together live.
Eli said that they try to cover a lot of songs from country, current rock music and classic rock, including works by Good Charlotte, a successful punk rock band that originated in Waldorf and has produced a number of well-known albums.
The Flippin’ Eyelids website lists over 80 songs that the group performs, including music by Queen, Billie Eilish, The Ramones, Green Day, Marvin Gaye, Rick James, the Beatles and more.
Sam explained that the group’s name originated on one of his elementary school field trips. “The kids on the trip were flipping their eyelids, and I really thought it was gross.”
But, he added, while telling his mom about it, he realized that it would make a good name for a band, so that has been the band’s name from the beginning.
Eli said that the group Green Day originally inspired him to perform. “As a kid it inspired me so much. I thought, ‘What is that sound? That’s so cool.’ And I just wanted to start playing the guitar after that.”
“That’s when our dad started putting in the time and effort to teach us,” Sam interjected.
“We all studied percussion in school,” he said. “Ray is currently in the symphonic band and plays in the jazz band as a drummer” at Lackey
Both Ray and Eli are studying engineering at Lackey, but Eli pointed out, “I am really into the computer programming. So I am trying to get into the computer field.”
Sam said he is currently majoring in mechanical engineering in college, but is still leaving the door open on a musical career.
“Maybe I’ll do whatever comes to me. I’ll be ready for either avenue.”