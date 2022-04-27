For over 20 years, Charles County Sheriff’s Office has run a program aimed at giving juvenile offenders a second chance and avoid the crippling consequences of a criminal record.
“Teen Court is a valuable resource in the juvenile justice program offering youth offenders the opportunity to accept minor crimes without having to incur a permanent record,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said.
Teen Court serves as a voluntary, peer-led program for first-time offenders focused on accountability and development of youth offenders to create positive outcomes in the future. The program began as pilot in 2001 before the sheriff’s office formally took over the program once grant funds ran out.
For the last 14 years, the program has been under the stewardship of Sarah Vaughan, teen court coordinator.
As coordinator, Vaughan reviews all of the juvenile arrest reports from police agencies in the county.
“Even though they had these little bumps in the road, these are good kids. They have dreams and ambitions and they just want to do great in this world,” Vaughan said.
Victims of crimes such as local businesses or other juveniles are consulted before a case is brought into a Teen Court proceeding.
The system operates on a “one-one-one” program, which allows teens to enter the program on their first traffic citation, criminal offense and simple citation.
Vaughan said the program helps teens get a second chance if they receive a different offense after their first go around — for example a student that was cleared of a fight in middle school but then was busted on a speeding violation as a high schooler.
“It was either you came through for either the criminal or the traffic, you could only come through once and that’s really not fair,” Vaughan said.
Juveniles involved in a Teen Court proceeding appear in front of a jury of their peers to decide their punishment, also known as sanctions.
During a Teen Court proceeding, the jury is given the opportunity to question the respondent on their case before deliberating on the severity of sanctions to give, which can range from writing essays to community service and other punishments.
“The sanctions given to respondents from the offender’s own peers often have life changing effects on the offender and gives them ways to look at their bad decision and learn from their mistake,” Berry said.
The program serves as a way for the sheriff’s office to help students get on the right path.
Parents will have an opportunity to hear more about about Teen Court services during an information session on May 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Crain Highway in La Plata.
Interested parties should call Vaughan at 301-609-3916 or send email to vaughans@ccso.us.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews