Zoning amendments on hold due to staff shortage

The acting director of the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management has paused work on all but a pair of proposed changes to the county's zoning regulations due in part to a shortage of planning staff, it was announced late last week.
The zoning text amendments on hold include a proposal to change the zoning category of land parcels surrounding the Maryland Airport near Indian Head, which was purchased earlier this year with a promise of continued operations and expansion.
Christina Pompa, the acting director of planning and growth management, announced the news Thursday during the department's quarterly public roundtable.
"When I was the deputy director — and technically I still am, but I now also have this acting director cap that I'm wearing — I had more time to work on [zoning text] amendments," Pompa said. "Right now, with the shortage of staff and the fact that I am working as the acting director, I'm not actively working on anything pertaining to the zoning text amendments."
Pompa assumed the role of acting director last month following the departure of Steve Kaii-Ziegler, who left to become director of planning and zoning in Anne Arundel County after overseeing Charles County's planning programs for a little over four years.
Pompa stressed that the department will continue to process two text amendments that are already in the pipeline, however.
One of the zoning amendments being worked on will update the chapter of the county code dealing with forest conservation to bring it up to date with recent changes to state law.
For example, state regulations require that land that has been designated for agricultural and resource conservation be reforested at a ratio of two new acres of forest for every acre cleared when the remaining forest area in that category of land falls below 20%.
Currently, the Charles County Code sets that threshold at 50%.
"There [is] a team of people that are working on that and we're kind of moving through the issues in committee fashion," Pompa explained.
The department is also continuing work on another amendment related to design standards for townhouses.
In March, members of the Charles County Planning Commission asked county planning staff to clarify how the county tracks developers' proposals to build more townhomes. The board expressed concern that the process was unclear because guidelines for ensuring adherence to townhome requirements in the 2016 Comprehensive Plan have yet to be codified into law.
Pompa said that she would like to have both of those zoning text amendments drafted in time to "[move] forward in the legislative process" in the fall.
Once drafted by county planning staff, zoning text amendments must be reviewed and approved first by the planning commission and then by the board of county commissioners following a series of public hearings before both bodies.
The most recent zoning text amendment approved by the board of commissioners was to allow homeless shelters to be built on properties zoned for general industrial uses, which the commissioners unanimously approved last month.
Prior to Kaii-Ziegler's departure, the planning department was in the process of drafting a new zoning category for 600 acres of land surrounding the Maryland Airport that would allow the owners to expand their operations.
In February, Potomac, Md.-based PSM Holdings LLC agreed to purchase the Maryland Airport for $2.5 million from then-owner Bauserman Service Inc. The purchase included the existing airport parcels as well as adjacent properties owned by the estate of the airport's founder, Gil Bauserman, who died in April 2017.
The estate properties were rezoned in 2016 to be part of the controversial Watershed Conservation District. Last year, the previous board of county commissioners directed the planning department to create an overlay zone on those parcels that would allow limited commercial development while still adhering to the WCD's environmental restrictions.
However, the department came back to the commissioners with a proposal to instead create an entirely new zoning category for the estate properties that would share characteristics of the county's existing light industrial and business park zones as well as incorporate elements that are particular to the needs of airports.
PSM has said it plans to extend the airport's runway to serve larger aircraft in a bid to lure travelers who are looking for easier access to National Harbor in Prince George's County.
It is not known whether the new zoning category would also be applied to a separate 50-acre parcel adjacent to the airport on the other side of Livingston Road, which the state deeded to the county in 2005 for use as a science and technology park.
Last summer, Pompa was put in charge of preparing a comprehensive rewrite of the county's zoning ordinance and associated subdivision regulations, which were last overhauled more than 30 years ago.
A rewritten zoning ordinance would allow the planning department to develop a realistic implementation schedule for the policy objectives identified in the county's comprehensive plan.
That work, too, is being put on hold for the time being.
"There really is no pie-in-the-sky idea of when ... the zoning code and the subdivision regulations will be updated to be consistent with the comp plan?" asked Nancy Schertler, a former planning commission member who attended Thursday's roundtable.
"No," Pompa replied.
