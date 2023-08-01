Commissioners discuss cannabis

Charles County Commissioners discussed planning code amendments to reflect the legalization of cannabis for prospective businesses during a meeting on July 26. Four commissioners were present while Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) participated virtually.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

With the legalization of cannabis in Maryland, counties across the state are updating their codes to fall in life with the easing of restrictions passed by state legislators. 

On July 26, Charles County commissioners met with Charles Rice, the county's planning director, to discuss how to ensure access to cannabis complies with the state’s newly enacted cannabis reform law.


  

