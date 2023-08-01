Charles County Commissioners discussed planning code amendments to reflect the legalization of cannabis for prospective businesses during a meeting on July 26. Four commissioners were present while Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) participated virtually.
With the legalization of cannabis in Maryland, counties across the state are updating their codes to fall in life with the easing of restrictions passed by state legislators.
On July 26, Charles County commissioners met with Charles Rice, the county's planning director, to discuss how to ensure access to cannabis complies with the state’s newly enacted cannabis reform law.
“We believe it can be done quite simply,” Rice told commissioners.
Rice presented an update to the medical cannabis ordinance passed in 2019 to apply the ordinance to recreational use of cannabis in the county.
The changes would update the county code for businesses to reflect changes brought by House Bill 556 earlier this year that legalized cannabis for recreational and medical use.
According to a copy of a memo sent to commissioners obtained by Southern Maryland News, the current ordinance allows for processing and dispensary operations in Charles County.
Cannabis processing operations are allowed in certain agricultural, commercial, business and employment zones, while dispensary operations are allowed in the same zones with the exception of agricultural zones.
Either operation is allowed as long as the operator has a license through the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission and must be at least 1,000 feet away from schools, day-cares, rehab facilities or any other processing or dispensary operation.
A buffer yard is also required to separate the property from other uses.
According to the memo, the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management is recommending changing the current code to reflect medical or recreational use.
“The uses would continue to be permitted within the same zones while maintaining the same three existing conditions as listed above,” the memo read.
The change would reflect comments made by Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) who co-authored the law that legalized cannabis after last fall’s referendum. Wilson cautioned against overly strict regulations on where cannabis operations can be placed.
“If you don’t have access you're going to continue to have people on the street selling,” Wilson told commissioners, adding that the shops should also not be placed in a way that creates a congregation of dispensaries in certain neighborhoods.
The memo was met with positivity from commissioners.
“That was going to be the question, whether it satisfied the requirements of the legislature,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said.
Commissioners gave their consensus for the new draft with an added requirement that it address where the dispensaries are placed.
“You can’t put all eight in one district. It must be distributed equally amongst the districts,” Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said.
Stewart referenced comments by William Tillburg, acting director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, that Charles County could receive up to eight cannabis dispensary licenses.
Currently, Charles County has three dispensaries, one in Waldorf while the other two sit in White Plains.
Commissioners hope to place two dispensaries in each commissioner district.
If the county proceeds with the policy to have two dispensaries in each commissioner district, District 3 would have one license remaining while District 2 would be out of dispensary licenses. Districts 1 and 4 do not yet have a dispensary.
Whether the county gets the additional dispensaries depends on the next round of license dispersals scheduled for September.