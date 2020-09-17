The Charles County commissioners and department of planning and growth management are in talks of rezoning property around the Maryland Airport in Indian Head.
During a Sept. 1 meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to hold public hearings to change the 2016 Comprehensive Plan to allow land-use designations in the vicinity of the airport, allowing for rezoning.
In an email to Southern Maryland News, Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III (D) wrote that the purpose of rezoning is to “allow the expansion of commercial and industrial development around this valuable transportation asset.”
He added that the rezoning will potentially deliver “on a promise for sound policy to move Charles County forward, and set western Charles County up for success.”
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in an interview last week the amending process is “at the early stages,” noting it is a six-month process.
“It specifically would change land-use categories,” he said on the proposed changes. “To make them compatible with the general aviation airports and land use around airports. We are creating compatibility with the plan of this amendment to the 2016 Comprehensive Plan.”
Collins explained the process is transparent to the public, and said the potential changes are “very specific and limited to supporting the Maryland Airport.”
“It will take about six months,” he said “A zoning ordinance will need to be amended and changes in the ordinance would be drafted at the same time that we are doing the [Comprehensive Plan] amendments.”
He explained the ideology and intent behind the rezoning is to “increase the capability within that area,” and it will need prior approval through the planning commission to officially start.
Prior to beginning, Collins said it “requires notification with the joining jurisdictions,” explaining that after it has gone through the planning commission and through the state clearing house, the county commissioners are needed for public planning and approval.
“I’ve been a strong supporter from the very beginning on the possibilities that exist with the Maryland Airport as an engine to really build an economy on the western side of the county,” he said on the potential Maryland Airport rezoning.
“Its proximity to the District of Columbia provides tremendous potential opportunities for that area to expand in terms of usage,” he said. “Similar to St. Mary’s County [Regional Airport], we’ll see economic development develop within that proximity. That’s really the goal.”
