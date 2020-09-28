A Charles County Department of Health release said the drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the VEIP site in Waldorf will end on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Furthermore, drive-thru testing will commence at the Blue Crab's stadium — Regency Furniture Stadium in Hughesville — beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6. Appointments are required, which can be made at covidtest.maryland.gov.
Testing will be held on Tuesdays in the stadium parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon, and will require the vehicle's windows to be up, and the patients to provide identification.
Additionally, the department announced drive-thru flu vaccination clinics on some Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. from Oct. 7 to Dec. 2. Appointments are available by calling 301-609-6900, ext 6018. The cost is free, and will start next Wednesday at the Charles County Department of Health. Additionally, information can be located at charlescountyhealth.org.