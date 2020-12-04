WALDORF — (Campbell) On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Agnes Blondell Chase transitioned into eternal rest. She was the beloved wife of Francis L. Chase, mother of Francis Marvin Chase (Belinda), Marlene Thomas (Francis), Delores Riley (Wayne), Carrie Loretta Chase, Linda Gaddy (Juan), and the grandmother of eight grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen to follow the COVID-19 health guidelines to protect the health and well-being of family and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held at Adams Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
A private family service (By Invitation Only) will follow (live streaming available) -https://youtube.com/watch?v=1k5W8zjcMc0&feature=youtube.
Interment St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown, Maryland. Rev. Dr. Francis Marvin Chase, Sr. will officiate a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Capital Chapter.
