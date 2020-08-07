GREAT MILLS — (Diaz) On July 23, 2020, Aileen Diaz Molina lost her battle with cancer and passed peacefully at the Casey House — Montgomery Hospice, surrounded by her children. She was 62.
Aileen is survived by her daughter, Monique; and her sons, Francis and R Jay. She is the divorced wife of Ruben Molina. Aileen was born on December 4, 1957 to Jose Partos and Restituta Ollette in the Philippines.
She outpaced her children on hikes, overtook dance floors (proving that age is just a number), cooked feasts for gatherings, big or small, and made strangers feel like family. She was never without a smile and she will be deeply missed.
Instead of flowers, her children are asking that friends and family make a donation to the American Cancer Society in her name, in hopes of a brighter future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.