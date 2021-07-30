KENNEBUNK, ME — Albert Wayne Ashby, 78, of Kennebunk ME and Naples, FL, formerly of Ocean City, Salisbury and Owings, MD, passed away of cancer at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, ME, on July 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Reda Ashby. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cook; three stepchildren, Chris (Jessie) Hall of Broomes Island, Anni (Phil) Obenschain of Melbourne, FL, and Sommer Nichols of Kennebunk, ME; a brother, Keith Ashby of Concord, NC; a sister, Cathy (Lyle) Meier of Lothian, MD; two nephews, David (Lauren) Ashby of Lewisville, NC, and Steven (Koke) Ashby of Belmont, NC; and two nieces, Alicia and Ellen Meier of Lothian, MD.
Wayne retired from Bell Atlantic as a supervisor in Network Services in 1991, and from Bell Canada (BCI) as a recruiter in 2001. He then started his own telecommunications recruiting company he called "AHA Resources". Wayne enjoyed boating, golfing, and spending quality time with his family and many friends.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
