Alice Hanson

  • 0
+1 
Alice Hanson

ALICE HANSON
+1 
Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. logo

LA PLATA — Alice Hanson, age 82, passed away peacefully in her home on May 26, 2020.

She was born July 10, 1937, in Washington, D.C. Alice was a Charles County Public School bus driver for 38 years until her retirement. She enjoyed camping, needle point and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Leo Scott and Mary Blanch Scott; daughters, Tammy Louise Hanson and Robin Ann “Hanson” Adams; her brothers, Charles “Godfrey,” John Richard “Dick,” Joseph Leo “Buddy” Jr., James Louis “Lukie” Scott and Harry Francis Welch; and sister, Regina Langley, who we are sure are reuniting.

Alice is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph “Dickie” Hanson; two sons, Joseph Francis “Joey” Hanson Jr and Leonard Leo “Lennie” Hanson; her son-in-law, John Adams; her granddaughter, Tressa “Hanson” Hazel and husband Bruce; her great-granddaughter, Nevaeh; her step-grandchildren, Deven Wightman and Makayla Hazel; and two dear people Theresa “Terri” and Tyler Alo.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 10AM until time of service at noon at the First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, Md.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Newsletters