LA PLATA — Alice Hanson, age 82, passed away peacefully in her home on May 26, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1937, in Washington, D.C. Alice was a Charles County Public School bus driver for 38 years until her retirement. She enjoyed camping, needle point and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Leo Scott and Mary Blanch Scott; daughters, Tammy Louise Hanson and Robin Ann “Hanson” Adams; her brothers, Charles “Godfrey,” John Richard “Dick,” Joseph Leo “Buddy” Jr., James Louis “Lukie” Scott and Harry Francis Welch; and sister, Regina Langley, who we are sure are reuniting.
Alice is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph “Dickie” Hanson; two sons, Joseph Francis “Joey” Hanson Jr and Leonard Leo “Lennie” Hanson; her son-in-law, John Adams; her granddaughter, Tressa “Hanson” Hazel and husband Bruce; her great-granddaughter, Nevaeh; her step-grandchildren, Deven Wightman and Makayla Hazel; and two dear people Theresa “Terri” and Tyler Alo.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 10AM until time of service at noon at the First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, Md.
Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.
