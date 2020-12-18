BRYANS ROAD — (Lee) Alice Mei Lun Lee Imlay, 83, of Bryans Road, Md., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Alice Mei Lun Lee was born November 28, 1936, in Baltimore to the late Hom Sen Oy and Lee Gaim You, first-generation Chinese immigrants. Alice was raised with her four siblings above her parents’ Chinese restaurant in downtown Baltimore.
A promising artist, Alice was awarded a scholarship to study at the Maryland Institute College of Art. After studying at MICA, she ultimately received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland. It was there Alice met Marc Imlay, her husband of 60 years; they surprised both of their families when they eloped in 1960 — motherhood soon followed. Alice was a devoted mother who insisted her children learn the practical skills that would prepare them for adulthood: cooking, cleaning, ironing, budgeting, and the all-important parallel parking- while not neglecting the importance of creative arts and play. She always encouraged them to try new, out-of-the-ordinary things — even enrolling her 4-year-old twin boys in ballet. If they didn’t like it (and they didn’t) that was fine, but “trying it” was the point. Alice was not merely a taxi for her children’s interests, but as a firm believer in volunteerism, was often the teacher or coach — the kind who always had a positive encouragement for a child’s efforts, regardless of skill or talent.
Alice enjoyed exploring nature and contributing to conservation efforts, often leading community groups to recognize the beauty of nature through art. After having successfully helped to save a local woods, Chapman Forest, from urban development, Alice organized “art in the park” programs there. She once combined an invasive weed pull with a tie dye event for 70 Girl Scouts, boiling products from nature to create the dyes. Her love of nature was also expressed through travel; much of the family’s leisure time was occupied with camping, hiking and canoeing. Some highlights of Alice’s later travel opportunities, after the children were grown, include the Hawaiian Islands, Australia, and France. Alice was also a wonderful cook, having learned well from her parents; her lemon fried chicken, Chinese dumplings, fish with black beans, and long rice dishes were legendary. When her youngest son was married on Maui the week of Thanksgiving, 1999, Alice was able to produce a delicious feast for more than forty people in the kitchen of a rented condo.
Alice remained active in the arts throughout her life, continuing to study, teach, organize art shows, professionally exhibit, and advocate for the arts — most passionately to promote women in art and to increase art in public schools. She enjoyed inspiring creativity and the “try it” philosophy in the elderly as much as the young student, having taught art in both elementary schools as well as senior centers. She worked out of a studio at the Mattawoman Creek Art Center into her mid-70s and sat on their Advisory Committee for more than a decade. Among Alice’s children, her daughter was far and away the most accomplished art student, and Alice’s mother the most faithful; it is with great fondness that her daughter recalls the three generations showing together at Artscape ‘96-Baltimore Festival for the Arts. Alice’s children are proud to display her work in their homes and count these framed pieces among their most treasured mementos of their mother. Her “Electric Storms” series is among her most favored works.
Survivors include her husband, Marc Imlay; daughter, Laurel Imlay (Stuart Morris) of Hyattsville, Md.; three sons, Glen Imlay (Jan) of Huntington, WV, Sherwin Imlay (Liza) of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Keith Imlay (Lynne) of Alexandria, Va.; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her four siblings, Thomas Ying Toi Lee, Kathleen Mei Jen Lee Fitzpatrick, Phyllis Mei Yun Lee, and Trude Mei Su Lee, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Alice’s life will be held on a future date, pending COVID-19 safety circumstances.
