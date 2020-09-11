BEL ALTON — Alvin Donnell “Ball” Heard passed away on Aug. 27 at Washington Hospital Center. Alvin was born 2/13/1953 and raised in Charles County. After High School he served in the US Army and received a honorable discharge. After the Army he worked for the Naval Surface Warfare Base for 36 years until he retired in 2016.
Viewing, Wednesday, September 16, 10 am until time of Service, 11 am at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Burial 1:00 pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.