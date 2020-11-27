WALDORF — Amanda Blanche Walker passed away on November 12, 2020. She is survived by her inseparable companion for life, Francis "Larry" Polzin; dearly loved sister, Cora E. Crist; her children, Susan (Tom) DeHetre, Jennifer Hough (Bernie LoCasio), Dessie (Dave) Herbert, Timothy (Carol) Walker; and daughter-in-law, Ann Walker. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and her extended family, Tommy (Sandy) Polzin and Jimmy (Linda) Polzin and their children.
Visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, Maryland 20637. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678.
Face masks are required for all services and social distancing is to be observed with limited attendance.
There will be a Live Stream of the service at http://www.hughesvillebaptist.com/AmandaWalker.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.