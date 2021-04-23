MECHANICSVILLE — Andrew Joseph Rickert, 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.
Born on December 29, 1936, in Jacksonville, Ill., he was the son of the late Andrew M. Rickert and Pearl Marie Rickert. Mr. Rickert graduated from SS Peter and Paul High School in Waterloo, Ill. He then served in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1954 until his Honorable Discharge in 1957. Mr. Rickert worked and retired from the U. S. Army Materiel Command as a Logistician. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Charles County Nursing Home from 1986 to 1989 and was Chairman from 1988 to 1989. He is a member of the American Legion Post 298 in Hughesville, the Elks Club in Waldorf.
Mr. Rickert was also a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 969. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, and going to baseball games. He’s an author of two published books, “Tomorrow” and “A Marine From Renault.”
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rickert was preceded in death by his sisters Nettie Roosa and Edna Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife Bessie Rickert; daughters Kathy Miller (Tim) of Mechanicsville, Md., Patty Gajda (Mark) of Milford Del., Cindy Rickert, and Angie Hubenschmidt (Mike) of Waldorf, Md.; grandchildren Kenneth, Crystal, Michele, Michael, Justin, Samantha, Amanda, Jamie, and Aaron; eleven great grandchildren; sister Mary Melliere of Prairie Du Rocher, Ill.
Mass will be offered at 10AM Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Condolences may be made on Mr. Rickert’s Tribute Wall at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.