ACCOKEEK — Ann Welch Hill, 58, of Accokeek, MD, died October 8, 2019. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Humane Society of Charles County and please take care of your heart. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
