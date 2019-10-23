INDIAN HEAD — Anne Elizabeth Murphy, 73 of Indian Head, MD born May 19, 1946, New York City, NY, died October 20, 2019, Indian Head, MD. Friends received at Williams Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
