LA PLATA, MD — May Howard, 96, died January 23, 2020 at Sagepoint Senior Living Center in La Plata, Maryland. Survived by her daughter, Rose Howard and brother, Charles Vernon (Hattie). A full obituary and guest book for the family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Annie "May" Howard (Vernon) "May"
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Paul's Epsicopal Church - Piney Parish
4535 Piney Church Road
Waldorf, MD 20604
4535 Piney Church Road
Waldorf, MD 20604
Feb 3
Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Paul's Epsicopal Church - Piney Parish
4535 Piney Church Road
Waldorf, MD 20604
4535 Piney Church Road
Waldorf, MD 20604
