CALIFORNIA — Arthur John “Art” Murray, Jr., 90, of California, Md., passed away on July 3, 2021, at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born March 7, 1931, in Glens Falls, N.Y., he was the son of the late Arthur John Murray Sr. and Mary E. (Beatty) Murray.
Art graduated from St. John’s College High School in 1949. He served in the Air National Guard from December 1, 1951, until November 30, 1953. Art was a Washington, D.C., firefighter for 23 years, retiring on October 1, 1979, as a lieutenant. He was a member of the DC Fire Department Emerald Society, the DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, and the American Legion.
Art is survived by his wife, Mary Pat Murray whom he married on March 14, 1998, in Solomons Island, Md.; his children, Lillian Ronneberg (Jon) of Newark, Del., Christopher Murray of Glen Burnie, Md., Jerry Crane (Jill) of Columbia, Md., Kenny Crane (Diane) of Forest, Va., Mike Crane of Waynesboro, Va., Andy Crane (Theresa) of Mechanicsville, Va., Jennie Backe (Everett) of Zion Crossroads, Va., Terry Crane of Ashland, Va., Robert Crane of Lusby, Md., and Chris Crane (Erin) of Richmond, Va.; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael Murray; and siblings, Robert Murray and Marianna Wilkinson. Family received friends on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Kevin Regan at 11 a.m.
Inurnment will be in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Md., on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Jon Ronneburg, Chris Murray, Rob Crane, Terry Crane, Jim Murray and Art Wilkinson. Memorial contributions may be made to the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation at dcffburnfoundation.org.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
