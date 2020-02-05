LA PLATA — Barbara Chopp, 85, passed away February 1, 2020 at her residence. Wife of the late Mike Chopp. Father of Hale Armistead Chopp, Michael Todd Chopp, Michelle S. Michaels, Melissa Blyne Zweifel, and Martha Chopp Clarke. A full obituary and guest book is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Barbara Ann Chopp (Armistead)
