Barbara Baden Langley

  • 0
Barbara Baden Langley

BARBARA BADEN LANGLEY

Barbara Baden Langley, 92, of Brandywine, Md., passed away April 4, 2020.

Born September 11, 1927 in Cedarville, Md., she was the daughter of the late Edna Irene Baden and Roland Murphy Baden. Mrs. Langley held a variety of positions at the Internal Revenue Service, Prince George’s County Health Department and a teacher’s aide with the Prince George’s County Board of Education. A lifelong resident of Brandywine and member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Langley was preceded in death by her husband, David Elbert Langley; son, David Keith Langley; siblings: Jean Murphy Baden, Jessie Lee Baden, Linda Baden Dixon, James Arthur Baden and Thomas Wallace Baden.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Kendrick Langley; brother, Robert Bowen Baden Sr.; sister, Elizabeth Marie Baden; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, interment was private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Baden.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Paul’s Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Langley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Langley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Newsletters