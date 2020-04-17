Barbara Baden Langley, 92, of Brandywine, Md., passed away April 4, 2020.
Born September 11, 1927 in Cedarville, Md., she was the daughter of the late Edna Irene Baden and Roland Murphy Baden. Mrs. Langley held a variety of positions at the Internal Revenue Service, Prince George’s County Health Department and a teacher’s aide with the Prince George’s County Board of Education. A lifelong resident of Brandywine and member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Langley was preceded in death by her husband, David Elbert Langley; son, David Keith Langley; siblings: Jean Murphy Baden, Jessie Lee Baden, Linda Baden Dixon, James Arthur Baden and Thomas Wallace Baden.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Kendrick Langley; brother, Robert Bowen Baden Sr.; sister, Elizabeth Marie Baden; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, interment was private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Baden.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Paul’s Church.
