Barbara H. Wall (Heaney) "Bunnie"

LA PLATA, Md. — Barbara “Bunnie” H. Wall passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home in La Plata, Md., at the age of 67. She was a lifelong resident of Charles County.
She is survived by her mother, Mary A. Heaney; her husband, Daniel Yates; her children, Stephanie Roberson (Michael) and Robert Wall Jr. (Brynee); her granddaughters, Tori, Scarlett and Reese; her sisters, Patty Harder, Joan Raines and Bryanne Chinault; her brothers, Craig Heaney Sr., Peter Heaney and Benjamin Heaney Jr. She is preceded in death by her father, Benjamin H. Heaney Sr.; her son, Thomas Cross III; her husband, Robert Wall Sr.; and her brother, Thomas Heaney Sr.
Bunnie was born July 18, 1952, in La Plata, Md. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and nana. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loving on and spoiling her granddaughters, and testing her luck at the slot machines. She always went above and beyond to help those in need. She will be deeply missed by all who were close to her.
Visitation on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 8:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
