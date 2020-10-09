POMFRET — (Clarke) Barbara Lee Clarke Kerns, 83, of Pomfret, passed away on September 23, 2020 in La Plata.
Born on February 8, 1937 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Joseph Enoch Clarke and Emma Catherine Sydnor.
Barbara was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of St. Dominic Catholic School in SW Washington, D.C., Class of 1955.
She moved to Southern Maryland in 1974 where she was a devoted mother, homemaker, and well loved “neighborhood Mom” in Oak Hill Estates.
She was happiest when spending time with family and sharing stories; especially at summer time crab feasts. Barbara was eager to pass down family traditions to the next generation. She taught many the art of the Southern Maryland stuffed ham.
Music was a love of hers, and she enjoyed listening to her collection of country, gospel, and bluegrass CD’s, as well as watching The Grand Ole Opry. Christmas was her favorite time of year, which she made special with her generous spirit, her beautiful village display, and her cherished collection of cardinal figurines.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bedford Lee Kerns.
She is survived by her son, Lance Buell and his wife Michele, of Mechanicsville; daughters Kerry Smith and her husband Keith, of La Plata, and Catherine Bridgewater and her husband Mike, of Marbury.
She was a loving “Me Maw” and “Mom Mom” to her precious grandchildren, Nicole Phillips of St. Leonard, Michael Smith of Mechanicsville, Kelsey Buell of Tall Timbers, Tyler Smith of Mechanicsville, and Kara Bridgewater of Marbury; and great-granddaughter Camran Oglesbee of St. Leonard.
Visitation will be held on Oct. 13, from 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service in La Plata, where a service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham.
