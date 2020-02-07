WALDORF, MD — Bernard Edwin Windsor, age 83 of Waldorf, Maryland, died on February 4, 2020, at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital.
Bernard (Eddie) Windsor was a Pump Mechanic for the District of Columbia Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant. He was in the Army (National Guard) from February 22, 1956 — February 21, 1959, when he received an honorable discharge. He loved fishing, hunting, puzzles, traveling, and spending time with his family.
He was the son of the late Joseph Claude Windsor and the late Marie (Walker) Windsor. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Janet Alice (Wood) Windsor; his brothers, Francis Claude Windsor, Joseph Preston Windsor, Roland Ignatius Windsor, James Nelson Windsor, Loyce Vincent Windsor, and his sisters, Alice Elizabeth (Windsor) McNey and Barbara Marie (Windsor) Jerome.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Marks and husband, Rick, Marylou Marks and husband, Jimmy; his son, Kirk Windsor and wife Kelly; his grandchildren, Rich Marks, Samantha (Nate) Minter, Cortney Windsor, James Marks Jr., Luke Windsor, and Natalie Windsor; his great grandson, Richard (Rowdy) Minter; his brother, Thomas Kenneth Windsor; and sister-in-laws, Eileen Windsor and Jean Willett; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Honorary Pallbearers: Rich Marks, Samantha Minter, Cortney Windsor, James Marks Jr., Luke Windsor, and Natalie Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Heart Association in Bernard’s name.
