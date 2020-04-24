Bernice Ann Kanter "Bunny"

WALDORF — Kanter, Bernice Ann

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Bernice A. "Bunny" Kanter, passed away from complications due to advanced scoliosis at the age of 83. Originally from the Bronx, Bunny was living in Waldorf, to be closer to some of her children and grandchildren, after living in Ossining, N.Y. for 51 years. Bunny was predeceased by her husband, Mort, of 32 years. She will be lovingly remembered by their children, Steven (Patti), of Clayton, N.C., Robert, of Oakland, CA, David (Robyn), of Hughesville, MD, and her partner of 24 years, Lionel Goetz, of Tarrytown, N.Y. Bunny will be forever remembered by her grandchildren, Tabitha Kanter Philpott and Dana Kanter Kines of Florida, Mitchell and Noah Kanter of Hughesville, and six great-grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends, many of which she has kept in touch with since childhood.

A Zoom memorial service was held on Sunday, April 5th, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A graveside memorial service will be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, at Beth Moses Cemetery in Farmingdale, Long Island, NY.

Memorial donations in memory of Bunny may be made to Congregation Sha'are Shalom, 18 Henry Ford Circle, Waldorf, MD 20602.

